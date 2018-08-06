Big promotion for tourism: Government extends e-visa facility for citizens of 165 countries

​​​
Seeking to promote tourism, the government has extended e-visa facility for citizens of 165 countries at 25 airports and five seaports, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Seeking to promote tourism, the government has extended e-visa facility for citizens of 165 countries at 25 airports and five seaports, the Lok Sabha was informed today. Tourism Minister K J Alphons also said the government has launched the ‘Incredible India 2.0’ campaign, marking a shift from generic promotions to market-specific promotional plans. A 24X7 toll free multi-lingual tourist helpline has also been put in place as part of the efforts.

To promote tourism in India, events such as ‘paryatan parv’ (tourism festival), International Buddhist Conclave and International Tourism Mart too have been organised. He said while development and promotion of tourism is primarily the responsibility of state government, the Union Tourism Ministry provides central financial assistance to states and UTs to organise fairs, festivals and tourism-related events for the promotion of tourism.

