Big news for travellers from smaller towns! New airport is here, airlines announce more flights on key routes

Apart from the addition of flights on certain routes, Delhi-NCR got a new airport. Hindon Airport (VIDX) finally has started operations.

India has been witnessing rapid growth in the aviation sector. With more airports, flyers from second-tier cities are getting better air connectivity to other parts of the country. Recently, airlines in India have added more flights on multiple routes to mitigate passengers’ demands. Apart from the addition of flights on certain routes, Delhi-NCR got a new airport. Hindon Airport (VIDX) finally has started operations. This will be a boost to air travel to second or three-tier destinations under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN.

Vistara launched flights between Mumbai and Udaipur. It also added flights on Mumbai-Jodhpur, Delhi-Udaipur, and Delhi-Jodhpur. Vistara again announced daily direct flights Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram and Delhi. One can now easily fly to Trivandrum International Airport (TRV) from Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL). Vistara has announced daily direct flights between Delhi and Patna. Apart from this, the airline will also operate a daily flight between Varanasi and Khajuraho. Vistara has also flights between Patna and Khajuraho.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet has announced 46 new flights. Flyers will now get direct flights on Chennai-Durgapur, Mumbai to Rajkot, Mumbai-Jodhpur, Pune-Jodhpur, Bengaluru-Guwahati, Chennai-Vishakhapatnam, Chennai-Jaipur, Vijayawada-Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada-Vishakhapatnam, Hyderabad-Aurangabad. SpiceJet has also introduced flights between Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram.

Go Air added non-stop flights on Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Bengaluru routes. Go Air launched non-stop flights to Aizawl connecting the northeastern part of India. Go Air started non-stop flights between Lucknow and Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Lucknow, Delhi and Chandigarh, Kolkata and Guwahati, and Chandigarh and Ahmedabad.

Air India announced flight service between Amritsar and Patna.

On the international routes, GoAir launched non-stop flights on Bengaluru–Singapore–Bengaluru, Kolkata–Singapore–Kolkata routes. GoAir has announced flights to Malé, capital of the Maldives, from Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Vistara has launched direct flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka from Mumbai. IndiGo launched direct flights to Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam (HCMC or Saigon) from Kolkata. SpiceJet has announced new daily non-stop flights between Thiruvananthapuram and Male. Air India has launched flights on Mumbai-Amritsar-Stansted (UK) route.