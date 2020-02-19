Big IndiGo flights offer! Get minimum discount of Rs 3,499 on international flights to these places

The company had offered 10 lakh seats for this offer.

IndiGo flight discounts: The air passenger carrier IndiGo has announced discounts on its international flights. The airline will be giving a minimum discount of Rs 3,499 to passengers travelling this year between March 1 and September 30. The discounts will be applicable on flights for Dhaka, Bangkok, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Istanbul and Phuket among others. In order to avail the discounts, the customers are expected to book the tickets in four days, i.e., between February 18 and February 21.

According to William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer of IndiGo the new strategy of reduction in prices is expected to help their passengers plan their trips in advance since the rates have been made affordable. The company is also hopeful for more bookings during the period on the back of these discounts. IndiGo has also offered such scheme on domestic flights last week. It had announced Valentine sales on its network for 4 days which were open till February 14, 2020. The offer had all-inclusive fares which started at Rs 999 and were subjected to availability. The company had offered 10 lakh seats for this offer. This offer was also for those who have to travel between March 1 and September 30 this year.

The company also said that the customers who will book their tickets through PayZapp wallet by HDFC, they can get an additional cashback which is 15 per cent (up to Rs 1,000). Not only this, passengers can get a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on EMI payments made through Induslnd Bank credit card. With Bank of Baroda credit card, the cashback limit is of Rs 2,000 (12 per cent). Apart from these offers, the company is also giving a 10 per cent discount for pre-booking seats or meals. All of these offers are applicable on bookings that are made through the company’s distribution channels.