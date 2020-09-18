  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bharat Darshan Park to be completed by December: South Delhi mayor

By: |
Updated: Sep 18, 2020 11:22 AM

The mayor instructed officials to expedite the construction work. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri had early January laid the foundation stone for the mega park coming up in Punjabi Bagh.

Bharat Darshan Park, South Delhi mayor, Anamika Mithilesh Singh, COVID-19 pandemic, Hardeep Singh Puri, DSMC, Punjabi Bagh, latest news on Bharat Darshan ParkThe park will be eco-friendly and self-sustainable with its own solar and wind power generation. (Photo source: Twitter/LG Delhi)

The work on Bharat Darshan Park — mega park in the city which will have replicas of various monuments built from scrap material — is likely to be completed in the next three months, South Delhi Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh said on Thursday.

The mayor instructed officials to expedite the construction work. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri had early January laid the foundation stone for the mega park coming up in Punjabi Bagh.

Related News

The theme of Bharat Darshan Park would be ‘Unity in Diversity’ displayed through iconic monuments of the country such as Charminar, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Nalanda ruins, Mysore Palace, Golden Temple, Meenakshi Temple, Hawa Mahal, Hampi ruins, Victoria Memorial, Sanchi Stupa, Gol Gumbaz, Ajanta Ellora Caves and Junagarh Fort.

Mayor Anamika, along with senior officials of the horticulture department, took round of the six-acre park site on Thursday, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said in a statement. She took stock of the ongoing construction work and directed the officials to complete the ambitious project in three months.

Anamika said the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown affected the speed of this project, but now the construction work is in full swing and SDMC will dedicate the park to citizens of Delhi in December. She said the SDMC has certainly extended the ambit of the concept of ‘waste to wealth’.

Waste to Wonder Park is the shining example of that concept and with the development of the Bharat Darshan Park, SDMC will move forward in that direction. The replicas in the park are being built using scrap waste such as vehicles, fans, rods, iron sheets, nut-bolts etc, which were gathering dust in municipal stores.

The park will be eco-friendly and self-sustainable with its own solar and wind power generation. The entire project is estimated to cost around Rs 12-14 crore, the SDMC said.

The mayor said there will be smart illumination for all the monument replicas, and other features include walking track of 1.5 km, children play area, landscaped waterfalls, fountains, ponds, amphitheatres for cultural events and a food court offering major cuisines of India.

The civic body, however, had in January said that the entire project was estimated to cost around Rs 18-20 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Bharat Darshan Park to be completed by December South Delhi mayor
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1To attract tourists again, Rajasthan announces new tourism policy; Check details
2Visiting Chintpurni, Naina Devi temples? Devotees from outside Himachal no longer require negative COVID report
3Rural tourism projects underway in Bihar, Kerala: Tourism Minister