Bhagwant Mann approves setting up of museum to showcase Punjab’s journey in the aviation sector

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann approved the setting up of the Punjab Aviation Museum in Patiala on Wednesday. The step has been taken to showcase the journey of Punjab in the field of Civil Aviation. The chief minister approved the setting up of the museum after the same was proposed by the Punjab State Civil Aviation Council. Explaining the decision, the chief Minister pointed out the need to make the public aware of the century-old history of the civil aviation sector in the state.

Mann further stated that the museum will be set up in Patiala’s Civil Aerodrome. As per him, the museum that once comes up will show the history and artifacts of the aviation sector in Punjab.

Apart from replicas of the aircraft, the museum will put on display the maps, photographs, diagrams, models, equipment and clothing that are used by aviators.

It will also have a set of technical manuals, periodicals, personal archives, and photographs that are often given to researchers in the aviation sector in order to write books, articles or to aircraft restoration specialists, who work to restore an aircraft. Importantly, the complex is a heritage institution that was set up in the first decade of the 20th century.

The complex already has a single engine Cessna 172 glass cockpit simulator, which is used as an instrument flying and instrument procedure training. Apart from these, the complex also has state of the art training aids, a library as well as class rooms for imparting ground training.

The chief minister also asked the Public Works Department to work on the entire project in a smooth and result-oriented manner, and to make sure that the project is completed in a time-bound manner.

The complex where this museum will be built will be spread over 350 acres. The museum will be housed in a built-up area of 1 lakh square feet. Punjab Aircraft Maintenance, Patiala Flying club, polo grounds, and an engineering college are also located inside the complex.