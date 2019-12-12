Beyond Beaches: Reasons to head to Goa this Christmas and New Year’s Eve!

Imagine indulging in one of the worlds most extreme sports- bungy jumping – over one of the most serene Goan lakes and creating one last epic story in 2019.

By Niharika Nigam

Happy New Year 2020 and Merry Christmas! It’s that time of the year again, where celebrations fill the air for the year that has been, and plans and goals are made for the year that is yet to come. What better way to bring in the New Year than India’s party capital, Goa! From the exotic beach parties to the romantic moonlit cruises, Goa has established itself as India’s favourite holiday destination. Now with adventure sports joining the gamut of experiences to have in Goa, you can check these off your bucket list before the turn of the decade!

While Goa is known to be brimming with cheer and enthusiasm throughout the year, the two months of December and January reach the absolute zenith. Being an area which has rich Christian tradition with beautiful churches teeming with Catholic festivities, to be in Goa around Christmas time is special indeed. This pocket-sized paradise of India is transformed into a dizzying state of festive fervour, and it is hard not to be completely consumed by the celebrations.

Here are some unique experiences to head to Goa for–

Be a part of Midnight Mass

The churches in Goa are architectural gems from a bygone colonial era that is brought to life at Midnight mass. It has more than 400 churches, big and small, and there’s no better way to celebrate Christmas in Goa than by attending a midnight mass service. Say a prayer, give thanks for your blessings and join others in singing hymns and carols. You can visit the Basilica of Bom Jesus and the Immaculate Conception Church to be a part of a midnight mass.

Experience real adventure

Imagine indulging in one of the world’s most extreme sports- bungy jumping – over one of the most serene Goan lakes and creating one last epic story in 2019. Now, that’s a way to end the year – with a bang! Create a memory you will cherish, reminiscing and retelling through your 2020!

With Jumpin Heights- the Bungy People have come to Goa have have established Goa’s only-fixed platform for bungy, in association with Goa Tourism. This is an experience you do not want to miss! Owned and run by Ex-Army officers, at par with international safety standards, and with Jump Masters trained extensively under experts from New Zealand, this is absolutely safe!

Tap your feet at Sunburn

It’s not like you will just celebrate Christmas in Goa and then head back home the next day, right? That too when you have the biggest and most awaited music festival right two days after Christmas in Goa! This three-day festival is all about watching International DJs play live, and dancing the night away to some awesome music.

This year Sunburn event will be held at Vagator Beach on 27th December.

Cruise across Mandovi River

Take up a river cruise or arrange a private boat party with your friends, Christmas is the ideal time to flock to Goa. As you take up a river cruise in Mandovi River, you get to experience a magical Christmas evening like never before. An evening spent while cruising on the waters during Christmas celebration in Goa is indeed unique. Plan a romantic moonlight dinner with your partner or go ahead and book a slot just for yourself.

Indulge in sumptuous Christmas dinner

During the Christmas holidays, you’ll find something for every festive appetite. From mouth-watering delights like roast turkey, pork sorpotel and an assortment of grilled seafood on the menu to the Portuguese-influenced treats such as bebinca (a Goan specialty layer cake made from eggs, flour, coconut milk and butter) and Goa’s special Christmas Dodol (a festive, toffee-like sweet), the list is endless.

You can, obviously, head to the beaches of Goa and set out a blanket so you can sit back and enjoy the midnight sky on both Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Every eye is at the glorious Goan sky as it lights up with a myriad lanterns carrying wishes of a bright and beautiful new year! The best ones to visit are Candolim, Baga, Calangute, Vagator beaches in the north and Colva, Bogmalo in the south.

Come December, this former Portuguese colony nestled along the Western coast of India begins to wear a shiny new coat carrying the hopes of a brand new year. Come, join in!

(The author is Director-Business Development at Jumpin Heights. Views expressed are personal.)