Beverly Hills unveils Dali Exhibit

Beverly Hills Conference & Visitor’s Bureau (BHCVB), in partnership with Galerie Michael and The Stratton Institute, has unveiled Dali Exhibit at Two Rodeo Drive. This exhibition of 12 iconic Salvador Dali sculptures marks the first and largest outdoor showcase of Dali’s sculptures in the United States. Drawing visitors locally and internationally, the collection will be free to the public and on display at Two Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills now through September 23, 2016.

The exhibit highlights Dali’s three-dimensional bronze monumental sculptures that are up to 12 feet tall, as well as museum-sized sculptures that range in size from four to nine feet. Loaned from The Stratton Institute which possesses the world’s largest collection of Dali’s monumental sculptures, the exhibit offers an opportunity to view Dali’s surreal sculptures in an open environment outside of a museum or gallery setting.

Monumental sculptures include Persistence of Memory, Saint George and the Dragon, The Unicorn, and Woman Aflame. Whereas, museum sculptures include Dance of Time I and II, Horse Saddled with Time, Triumphant Angel, Snail and the Angel and Surrealist Warrior.

Dali Exhibit at Two Rodeo Drive is organised collaboratively by Beniamino Levi, president of The Stratton Institute and Michael Schwartz, owner of Galerie Michael, both who had personal relationships with Dali. Over the duration of the exhibition, Galerie Michael will offer complimentary docent tours of the collection on weekends.

The exhibit has also partnered with Operation Smile, an international non-profit medical organisation dedicated to improving the health and lives of children in developing countries with access to surgical care for those born with cleft lip, cleft palate or other facial deformities. Donations raised during the exhibition as well as a percentage of sales from purchased sculptures will benefit Operation Smile.