Best luxury destinations every CEO should visit before the year ends

In today’s time when people like opting for curated travel experiences, research suggests that the majority of Indian CEOs opt for wildlife safaris. They value time even when they are traveling and don’t waste time sitting at the airports. In many corporate companies, when CEOs take such vacations with their family in luxury private jets, they write those trips off as a business expense.

As per the research, the five major things they’re looking for are – Good light, technology, high-end furniture, outdoor space, and comfortable beds. But if you are wondering where the Indian billionaires spend their vacation? Here’s a look at some holiday destinations India’s billionaires’ jet off to when they are on a break:

Island Of Kauai

If you are a CEO who is looking for a change of pace and scenery, Kauai would be a perfect choice for you. This place will help you unplug and break away from the daily routine. The island has everything that one can ask for a relaxing holiday. From child-friendly beaches that are safe for kids to romantic locations to dine or watch stunning sunsets, Kauai has everything. For CEOs who enjoy outdoor activities, there are tons of options waiting for you to do here.

A CEO would always prefer a luxury vacation property and Kauai has that.

Croatia

Located along the crossroads of southern and central Europe, Croatia boasts medieval walled towns, beautiful islands, red-roofed houses, and luxurious ports. The business tycoons often book a luxury yacht charter to discover the country’s most captivating views.

CEOs work extremely hard and running a business can be stressful, most of the time they are looking for destinations that are quiet and peaceful. Croatia has plenty of hideaways and vibrant hotspots to visit – Brac, home to a small village and beautiful beaches is definitely a must-visit. Dubrovnik, with its UNESCO Heritage Sites, is another excellent stopover on your Croatia yacht charter.

Every CEO must also visit the Plitvice Lakes National Park.

Mexico

CEOs always look for an upscale holiday destination – Mexico is one such place. It has stunning white sand beaches, delicious cuisines, and an expanding selection of luxury hotels and resorts.

Acapulco is famous for its resort-lined beaches and the beautiful cliff-top mansions has to be on the list. It has world-class golf courses, fine-dine restaurants, and upscale hotels. Cabo San Lucas manages to attract celebrities and the elite personalities, thanks to its sophisticated resorts and spas. You can opt for scuba diving, sailing, and sport fishing.

Island Of St Lucia

Have you ever imagined a luxurious Caribbean holiday? Saint Lucia is your place if you have. From award-winning spas, stunning beaches to fancy resorts, Saint Lucia has plenty to offer to CEOs looking to unwind. The picturesque landscape makes it the go-to destination for the CEOs.

The island’s most iconic views feature two volcanic plugs known as the Pitons. Covered with lush vegetation, they dominate over the ocean, offering a perfect opportunity for a scenic hike. That’s not all, if you are a beach person, you’ll be spoilt for choice. The most spectacular one is Reduit Beach with turquoise blue waters. It’s lined with restaurants that open to the stunning views of the sea.

Greece

Known as the magical destination since ancient times, Greece attracts CEOs for its magnificent history, towns, culture, and cuisines. Be it the Mediterranean islands and acres of olive groves and vineyards or ancient architecture and the impressive coastline, Greece has it all. The acropolis in Athens, blue and white buildings in Santorini and the beaches in Corfu – all kinds of travel experiences are catered for across the country.