Best city in the world: Edinburgh tops the chart, says Time Out survey; Check where Indian cities rank

Every year, Time Out surveys thousands of people around the world to find the best cities to visit. This year, Edinburgh topped the list as the best city in the world, followed by Chicago, Medellín, Glasgow, and Amsterdam. Mumbai has been ranked 14th for its night life and community spirit after Melbourne. New York is in the 20th position. According to the magazine, the list was focused on what makes the cities great places to visit, including eating and drinking, nightlife, art, culture and museums, and part life.

While some of the most important factors that were considered in assessing the quality of life in cities last two years were resilience and community spirit, in 2022 the Magazine said it added a new dimension to the list by focusing on the things that make these places great to live in. These include vibrant nightlife, great food and drink, and art and culture. They also highlighted places that are practical with good public transportation, walkability, and sustainability.

Here are the top five cities and why they made the cut.

Edinburgh, Scotland

This European city ranked 1. has a lot to offer, and it’s no surprise that it was chosen as the best. Its beautiful views and history are some of the reasons why it has been ranked as the best. There are also many independent shops that are located all around the city offering unique merchandise you won’t find anywhere else in the world. It is also one of the best walkable cities.

Edinburgh is known for its progressive attitude and welcoming environment. According to the survey, 88% of the residents feel that expressing themselves in the city is effortless.

Chicago, US

Chicago is still considered to be a great place to live even with its high crime rate. There are a variety of reasons why people choose to visit this city. One of the most important reasons why people choose to visit Chicago is its food from deep-dish pizza to hot dogs. There are so many great family-run restaurants, eateries, and bars that you’ll want to stop by for a quick bite. The city is also known for its art culture and vibrant nightlife. Whether you’re in a restaurant or a nightclub, Chicago has something for everyone.

Medellin, Colombia

The Columbian city offers a variety of affordable accommodations and great nightlife. The weather is also ideal, with average temperatures of 72 degrees Fahrenheit. During the evening, there are plenty of bars and restaurants that cater to both locals and tourists. “It tops the charts for its food and drink (97%) and nightlife and partying (90%) scenes, as well as ranking first for community spirit (94%)” says Will Gleason, Editor, Time Out New York.

Glasgow, Scotland

Glasgow, Scotland’s second-largest city, is known for its friendly people and abundance of free activities. There are a variety of free things to do in this area, such as museums, gardens, and parks. The Glasgow Symphony Orchestra and the Glasgow Botanic Gardens are also some of the free attractions that visitors can enjoy. The music scene in the city is additionally very good, with various walking tours being conducted throughout the year.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

The people who participated in the Time Out survey named Amsterdam the easiest place in the world to express themselves, and it was also voted as one of the most progressive cities. Aside from its cultural attractions, the city’s nightlife is also very popular. It has a variety of nightclubs and bars that cater to both locals and tourists. The city’s early closing time is also very popular with partygoers. The city has over 160 coffee shops to enjoy.

Other cities on the list are Prague, Marrakech, Berlin, Montreal, Copenhagen, Cape Town, Madrid, Manchester, Mumbai, Melbourne, Taipei, London, Porto, Lyon, and New York, all ranked in that order