Bengaluru on development runway! PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport

In a major boost for commerce that could also zoom out air passengers facilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the swanky Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday. The new eco-friendly terminal in which bamboo has been extensively used has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore. Nicknamed as the ‘Terminal in a garden’, the new infrastructure facility at the Kempegowda International Airport will cater to 2.5 crore passengers annually, airport officials said, reported PTI.

“The T2 is an architectural wonder, which is a first-of-its-kind ‘Terminal in a Garden’. It will have lush greenery within and outside and will be a visual delight like no other in the world. The passengers’ experience is designed to be a walk in the garden while traveling through the new terminal,” an airport official was quoted as saying by PTI. He added that a big draw of Terminal-2 will be its ‘hanging garden’.

The new terminal will double the passenger handling capacity of the airport to 5-6 crore passengers per annum, according to a report published by The Indian Express. It is designed as a tribute to the garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden”. Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sq. metres of ‘green’ walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens.

On a development and cultural note, South India is full of sunshine today. The city is undergoing a slew of inaugural events including the inauguration of Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru Airport, and the flagging-off of the Vande Bharat train between Mysuru and Chennai. The PM will also unveil the towering statue of Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda, who was the founder of Karnataka’s capital.