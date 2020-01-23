Beijing’s tourist attraction Forbidden City to close over virus fears: official

Published: January 23, 2020 8:15:38 PM

The sprawling imperial palace will close on Saturday until further notice "in order to avoid cross-infection caused by the gathering of people".

Beijing Forbidden City. (Reuters photo)

China will close Beijing’s Forbidden City — one of the country’s most revered cultural sites — due to rising fears over a new SARS-like virus that has infected hundreds, the palace museum said on Thursday.

The sprawling imperial palace will close on Saturday until further notice “in order to avoid cross-infection caused by the gathering of people”. It said through its official Twitter-like Weibo account.

