Bangladesh beats the US, UK in sending most tourists to India! Tamil Nadu top destination in India

By: |
Published: November 25, 2019 12:59:13 PM

The data provided by the Ministry also highlights the consistent increase in overall foreign tourist arrivals as well as the earnings of foreign exchange over the years of 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Indian Tourism, Ministry of Tourism , Bangladesh, United States, United Kingdom, Foreign Tourist Arrival (FTA), Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, foreign touristsIn 2018, Tamil Nadu saw the most visits by foreign tourists among individual states, these were over 60 lakh.

Statistics given by the Ministry of Tourism to parliament show that the top three countries whose tourists arrived in India in 2018, are Bangladesh, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The data provided by the Ministry also highlights the consistent increase in overall foreign tourist arrivals as well as the earnings of foreign exchange over the years of 2016, 2017 and 2018. From Bangladesh, 13,80,409 tourists arrived in 2016. The numbers saw a significant increase in 2017 as they jumped to 21,56,557. In 2018, it peaked with 22,56,675 tourists arriving in India. A sharp contrast was seen in the tourism trends from Pakistan. There, the numbers fell from 1,04,720 in 2016 to 44,266 in 2017 and a dismal 41,659 in 2018.

Indian Tourism, Ministry of Tourism , Bangladesh, United States, United Kingdom, Foreign Tourist Arrival (FTA), Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, foreign tourists

The arrivals were consistent from the US with 12,96,939 tourists coming to India in 2016. The number increased minimally in 2017 with an addition of 1 lakh more tourists. In 2018, another lakh of tourists entering the country increased. The UK maintained a steady flow of tourists towards India with around 9 lakh of them visiting in the year 2016-17. The numbers increased to 10,29,757 in 2018.

Also Read | Explore Venice of the East! From Alappuzha Heritage city to Sabarimala-Erumeli Spiritual Circuit

In 2018, Tamil Nadu saw the most visits by foreign tourists among individual states, these were over 60 lakh. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh lagged behind with over 50 lakhs and 37 lakh visits. Delhi, in the fourth place, saw 27,40,502 tourist visits. Rajasthan in the last place saw around 17 lakh tourists visit the state.

The fee collected in the US billion dollars from per million foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) differs for the three years in focus. In 2016, 8.80 FTAs generated 22,923 billion in fees. While in 2017, 10.04 FTAs equalled to 27,310 billion dollars in fees. The year 2018, saw an all-time increase with 10.56 FTAs coinciding with 28,586 billion fees.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Bangladesh beats the US, UK in sending most tourists to India! Tamil Nadu top destination in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Many Rivers, One Sea: This book is perhaps the most powerful examination of rising Islamic militancy in Bangladesh
2The Black Dwarves Of The Good Little Bay: Set in futuristic world, this book dwells on its past
3That Will Never Work: Netflix’s co-founder Marc Randolph details the journey of the company in this tell-all tale