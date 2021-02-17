Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve: Explore wildlife from a height! Here’s how to book India’s first hot air balloon safari

Hot Aur Balloon safari at Bandhavgarh Riger Reserve started from January 12, 2021. (Image Credits: Twitter/ MPTourism)

Want to explore the deep dark mysteries of the jungle, inaccessible by road, onboard an aircraft? The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve will let you enter its core zone and explore its sprawling wildlife activity, big cats in action from a height. This adventurous, first of its kind safari in India to one of the densest tiger reserve should be on the wish list of every wildlife and travel enthusiast.

Also recognised as a ‘tiger state’, Madhya Pradesh launched India’s first hot air balloon safari in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve located in Umaria district in December last year. The service is being operated by Jaipur-based Sky Waltz that is already operational in Rajasthan, Delhi NCR, Maharashtra.

Visit Bandhavgarh National Park and enjoy a Hot Air Balloon safari that takes off from the buffer zone. Explore the core zone by floating gently over the jungle & see the wildlife below.

or call : 9828203996, 8386930360 #MPTourism pic.twitter.com/u5VnaQExqO — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) February 15, 2021

How to reserve a Hot Air Balloon safari and what are the charges

• India’s maiden Hot Air Balloon Safari in Bandhavgarh Tiger reserve has been operational from January 12

• Each balloon is capacitive of nine heads will take off from the buffer zone and fly over the national reserve’s core zone, letting you locate animals in the wild and land outside the core zone.

• Bandhavgarh’s core zone apart from its thick jungles also has an ancient temple and a fort which can be seen from the balloon.

• The inaugural price per passenger is Rs 15,000+taxes for adults and Rs 9,000 for children between 5 to 12 years and is valid till March 31, 2021.

• Indian pan cardholders can also book exclusive chartered balloon safari priced Rs 75,000 plus taxes for balloons carrying 1 to 4 person and Rs 1 lakh + taxes for balloons carrying 5 to 8 persons.

• Entire amount will be refundable if the flight is cancelled due to unfavourable weather, claims the website.

• The hot air balloon ride will last for 45 minutes to an hour

• Reservations has to be done on Sky Waltz’s website, direct from a member of their sales team or through any authorized tour operator prior to the trip.

• The tourists who make a reservation will be picked from the hotel and dropped back post-safari. Light refreshment will be served at the launch site.

• Passengers can also watch the process of balloons being inflated and prepared for flight and make customized additions to their trip.

Bandhavgarh National park spread on an area of 105 square kilometres has a large biodiversity. The park has a large breeding population of wild cats and various species of deers and guard, the Indian bison. The density of tiger population here is one of the highest in India.

Madhya Pradesh Forest minister Vijay Shah during the launch informed that the state is planning to introduce this service to other wildlife reserves like Pench, Panna and Kanha tiger reserves as well.