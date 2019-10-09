Badrinath Temple to close for public from November 17 onwards

Earlier in May this year, PM Modi also took a tour to the temple and offered his prayer.

One of the most pious and acknowledged Hindu shrines, Badrinath Temple in the Uttarakhand state is set to close for the public from November 17. Announcement about the same was made by the chief priest of the temple. The closure of the temple will mark the beginning of winter in the temple city and also the end of the Char Dham Yatra season. Badrinath is one of the 4 prominent sites of the Hindu pilgrimage. Located in the foothills of the Himalayan mountains, the temple town is not only a pilgrimage site but also a serene place. Pilgrims, along with spiritual satisfaction are able to witness the serenity of the place. Earlier in May this year, PM Modi also took a tour to the temple and offered his prayer. Lord Vishnu sits at the throne of the Badrinath or Badrinarayan temple. The temple notes huge pilgrim influx in the peak season.

Citing the Chief Priest of the Badrinath Temple ANI shared a tweet stating that Ishwari Prashad Nambudiri, the Chief Priest at Badrinath Temple has said that the Portals of the Badrinath temple will be closed on November 17 for the winter season.

While the Badrinarayan temple is closed on November 17, the pilgrims can offer their prayers to the presiding deities of the temple at other locations where they are worshipped during the winters. Badrinath Temple believed to be an ancient shrine is located in a tough motorable zone amidst sky-high mountains of the Himalayan range, which makes it nearly impossible to visit during the peak winters.

Badrinath temple is located along the banks of Alaknanda River (one of the main tributaries of the Ganga river), amidst Garhwal hill in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. According to the Shri Badrinath committee, Badrinath is one of the holy shrines among the 108 divya desams incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

This year the temple gates were opened on May 10, 2019. In general, the temple is open for pilgrims for 6 months in a year. The total distance of the pilgrimage site from Delhi is approximately 258 kilometres and it takes an average of 12 hours driving time to reach the shrine. The dedicated government website of the temple (badrinath-kedarnath.gov.in) informed that the nearest airport to the temple town is Jolly Grant Airport located 35 km from the capital city Dehradun, and at 314 kilometres from the temple. The nearest railway station to the temple is the Rishikesh railway station, which is situated at a distance of 295 km from Kedarnath on National Highway 58.