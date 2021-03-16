Ram Temple: Work on foundation of the Janmabhoomi temple begins in Ayodhya

Earlier, for the construction of Ram Temple after SC's ruling, the excavation work started in the second half of January this year in which all the debris and bad soil were removed. (Images By Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra twitter Handle)

Ayodhya Ram Temple: The construction work on Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya has gathered pace as task to to fill the temple foundation commenced on Monday. The work started amidst Vedic chants by priests at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi site. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Office bearers and Senior Govt officials were present on the occasion. Located on the banks of Sarayu river, Ayodhya is one of the major pilgrim towns in India. With the construction of ram Temple and other infrastructure development work, the town is expected to become a global tourism destination. With focus on increased tourist inflow in the near future, Ayodhya is developing hospitality and allied industries to support growth in tourist, economic and religious activities. Ayodhya Development Authority is planning to create infrastructure and develop a sustainable heritage city which includes:

Development of transportation (Road, Rail and Air) linkages at regional level for improvement in accessibility,

Developing Ayodhya as regional tourism hub and becoming the focal place for accessing other tourism destinations with in UP and the adjoining states, and

Develop city level transport infrastructure (Parking, NMT, E-Vehicles, Smart Roads, etc).

Recently, Airports Authority of India (AAI) sanctioned an amount of Rs 242 crore for the development of a state-of-the-art airport in Ayodhya. The state govt allotted an area of around 270 acres for the first phase of Ayodhya airport development. In this phase, ATR72 aircraft operations will commence.

Earlier, for the construction of Ram Temple after SC’s ruling, the excavation work started in the second half of January this year in which all the debris and bad soil were removed. In December 2020, some tests were conducted to test how fit the soil and construction would be to handle earthquake-like situations.