Ayodhya Ram Temple: Billboards at New York’s Times Square to display Lord Ram’s images on August 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

On August 5, the day fixed for the groundbreaking ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple, the American India Public Affairs Committee will display the images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya across the giant billboards at the iconic Times Square in New York City, US, reported PTI.

The committee said the ceremony is not a once in a century event or once in a lifetime but “this is an event that comes once in the life of mankind”. Jagdish Sewhani, President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, informed that all arrangements are being made with the help of the community and sponsors to display Lord Ram’s images and the 3D portraits of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir at Times Square, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

The images and 3D portraits will be displayed on prominent billboards that are being leased for the occasion; they include the giant Nasdaq screen and the 17,000-sq-ft wrap-around LED display screen, one of the largest continuous exterior displays in the world, and the highest-resolution exterior LED screen in Times Square, PTI reported Sewhani as saying.

“We had to give it a befitting celebration” as this is an occasion which comes once in the life of mankind…“what better place than the iconic Times Square to commemorate the groundbreaking ceremony,” the committee said.

Sewhani said, on August 5, starting from morning 8 am to 10 pm, the billboards at Times Squares will show the images of the words reading ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Hindi and English, and Lord Ram’s portraits and videos, 3D portraits of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir’s design and architecture. PM Narendra Modi’s laying of the foundation stone of Ram Temple will also be displayed. He also informed that the members of the Indian community will also gather at Times Square on August 5 to mark the celebration and distribute sweets.