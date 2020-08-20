Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Trust seeks copper donation from people to build temple

The temple is expected to be built in the next 36 to 40 months.

Ram temple construction: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust which has been set up to construct the Ram temple in Ayodhya, urged people to donate copper that will be used in the construction. According to a report by The Indian Express, the Trust is seeking copper strips and 2-inch copper rods under the construction plan in order to build Ram temple that will last for a thousand years. The temple is expected to be built in the next 36 to 40 months.

Citing the Trust’s general secretary, Champat Rai, the report said that copper donations from people will be looked at as evidence that will mark contributions of people from across the country in building of the long-debated Ram temple in the birth place of Lord Ram. The reason for seeking copper only is because copper strips provide safety even during an earthquake. Rai said they will be needing 10,000 such strips that are at least 18 inches long, 3 mm in depth, 30 mm wide. It is to note that in the temple, those who will donate, the names of their communities or mohallas will be carved on the copper strips by the temple, a way the trust has found to mark people’s contribution.The report said that the temple’s column will be made from 10,000 (2-inch long) copper rods.

The temple is being built with the help of construction giant Larsen and Toubro. Further, to check the soil strength of the construction area, the trust is working in collaboration with IIT-Madras where samples of up to 60 metres under the ground is collected. The report said CBRI-Roorkee and a professor from IIT-Madras will measure the earthquake resistance. Moreover, for construction, a plain concreting (PCC) at 1,200 places that lie between the depths of 30 and 35 metres under the soil is likely to be made and the process is also being studied by the professors at these institutes.

The temple will also have “viewing spots” for all devotees/ tourists. These viewing spots will allow people to witness the construction process. Notably, after the bhoomi pujan on August 5, the work can be started on the temple.