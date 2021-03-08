Ayodhya Ram Mandir to be ready in three years; Rajasthan makes highest contribution in Samarpan drive

The Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan began on January 5

The grand three-storey stone structure of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be completely ready for all devotees in three years’ time informed Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, that is overseeing its construction, on Sunday.

Giving few details about its structure, Rai said that that temple will be guarded by a wall called Parkota and the retaining walls will be built inside the ground to protect the temple from floods. The pace of the work has been so that the entire structure can be completed in three years.

Earlier Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national vice-president Rai at a press-conference informed that Rajasthan has made the highest contribution at the Samarpan (donation) drive for the construction of the Ram Mandir. Jodhpur, Jaipur and Chittor have collectively donated Rs 500 crores.

Around 900,000 workers collected money from 36,000 villages in Rajasthan and more than 38 thousand of them deposited the money in the bank. 49 centres monitored the campaign in India, the VP of the Parishad informed.

The Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan began on January 5. Lakhs of workers worked in five lakh villages, cities, towns visited door to door to collect contributions for the construction of the temple and were deposited in the local branches of SBI, PNB, and Bank of Baroda.

The state-wise contribution for the construction of the temple will be evaluated and announced soon. Till then a lot of waterwork in connection with its construction is being completed. Earlier the authorities announced Rs 2,000 crore have been collected from across the country as of February 28 and a substantial amount of money is yet to be counted and deposited at the bank.

Although the campaign has stopped, devotees can still make their contribution through the trust’s websites. Foreign contributors have to wait as the trust is yet to receive registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.