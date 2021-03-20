Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Holy stone from Sri Lanka’s ‘Sita Eliya’ to be used in Ram temple construction

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka took to the microblogging website Twitter to announce the development.

As the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya picks up pace, construction materials are being sent from all across the world to be used in the construction of the grand temple. Latest is a stone piece that is being sent from Sri Lanka’s holy site Sita Eliya to be used in the construction of the Ram temple. Sita Eliya is the same place where Goddess Sita is believed to have been held captive in modern-day Sri Lanka after she was abducted by Ravana, as per the Epic tale of Ramayana. The stone will be personally brought by the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda, as per a PTI news report. The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka took to the microblogging website Twitter to announce the development.

Describing the Sita Eliya stone as a pillar of strength for the India-Sri Lanka ties, the Indian High Commission said the particular stone was handed over to Sri Lanka’s envoy to India Milinda Moragoda at Mayurapathi Amman Temple in the presence of Indian high commission officials.

Apart from being the place where Goddess Sita was held captive by Lankan King Ravana, the place also assumes holy significance as the goddess stayed at the place for a number of years and would consistently pray to Lord Rama for her rescue. As per the narrative of the Ramayana Epic, Lord Rama who later became the King of Ayodhya in alliance with Vanar Sena went all the way to Sri Lanka and rescued his wife Sita and defeated Ravana in an intensive battle.

Apart from killing most of the Ravana clan in the battle, Lord Rama also handed over the reins of the Lankan empire in the hands of Ravana’s brother Vibheeshan who in contrast to Ravana was noble and righteous. The homecoming of Lord Rama with goddess Sita, his brother Laxmana and other allies is celebrated as Diwali, which is also the most significant festival for Hindus across the world.