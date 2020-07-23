Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Changes proposed in temple’s design to make it grand; Check details

According to the design approved by the trust, the temple will be 161 feet in height, 20 feet taller than the earlier design prepared in 1988.

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: The date for laying of the foundation stone for a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been fixed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on August 5 to lay the foundation stone, according to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Theertha Kshetra Trust, which is overseeing the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The trust also informed that it has invited all the chief ministers across the country for the event. As many as 200 people, including 150 guests, are likely to be present at the ceremony.

The bhoomi-pujan for the temple will be performed with the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum sanctorum. Three-day-long vedic rituals, starting from August 3, will precede the main ceremony.

According to the design approved by the trust, the temple will be 161 feet in height, 20 feet taller than the earlier design prepared in 1988. The earlier design was prepared in 1988, said Nikhil Sompura, architect and the son of C Sompura, chief architect of the temple. “Now over 30 years have been passed…the footfall will increase with time. People are very enthusiastic about visiting the temple so we thought its (temple) size should be increased,” ANI reported Nikhil Sompura as saying.

In the new design, two new mandaps are added, he informed. All the pillars and stones that were carved according to the earlier design will be used. “They will not be wasted,” he added.

Once the bhoomi-pujan is done, construction work for the temple will start. Nikhil expects it will take nearly 3-3.5 years for the shrine to be ready for the devotees.

According to reports, the temple will have three floors and will be built in 10 acres. The trust will develop the rest 57 acres as the Ram Temple Complex. For meditation, a Nakshatra Vatika will be created in the temple complex and 27 Nakshatra trees will be planted there. The foundation of the temple will be 15 feet deep and it will consist of eight layers (2-feet wide each).

A team from construction major Larsen & Toubro has already reached the spot along with materials and machinery. Construction work will start soon after the bhoomi-pujan, said Nikhil, as reported by ANI.