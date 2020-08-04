Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: When, Where to watch Ram Temple foundation stone laying Live Telecast online

Proposed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Rituals 2020 (When, Where and How to Watch Live): The Big Day for Ayodhya has finally arrived. On Wednesday, the temple town will witness the laying of the first brick for the construction of a grand Ram Temple. Ahead of the ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other high-profile personalities, entire Ayodhya is decked up for the Bhumi Pujan. Roads leading to Ram Janmabhumi are displaying hoardings with the images of the proposed Ram temple and of Ram Lalla (the infant Ram, the deity currently housed in a makeshift temple).

For devotees of Lord Ram spread across India and the world, Bhumi Pujan on Wednesday is a big event. However, because of the Coronavirus pandemic, devotees are not allowed to visit the city to see the event with their own eyes. Only 175 selected guests, including PM Modi, will attend the event. However, devotees can watch the event live on their TV or mobile phone screens. They can also catch all live updates leading to the Bhumi Pujan event and after it on FinancialExpress.Com

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Time, Process

The Bhumi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya will start at around 8 am and end at around 2 pm. As per details available till now, the main Bhumi Pujan is expected to take place at 12.30 pm while the foundation stone will be laid at 12.40 pm. On the occasion, PM Modi will plant a Parijaat tree, which is considered a divine tree. He will go to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi to take part in pooja of ‘Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman’. He will then plant a Parijat sapling and subsequently perform Bhoomi Pujan, ANI reported.

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: When and Where to watch Live Telecast

Devotees of Lord Ram can watch the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan event live on DD National and DD News.

In a series of tweets, Prashar Bharti had said on August 2: “Extensive coverage planned by @DDNational and @DDNewslive in the run-up to the events in Ayodhya on Wednesday, the 5th Aug. There will be a special live show from Ayodhya on the evening of 4th August featuring the Deepotsav from 7 pm to 8 pm followed by a special bilingual telecast of Newsnight from the banks of the Sarayu river.”

“There will be a special live show from Ayodhya on the evening of 4th August featuring the Deepotsav from 7pm to 8pm followed by a special bilingual telecast of Newsnight from the banks of the Sarayu river. Continuous breaking coverage of events in Ayodhya from 6am on the 5th August on @DDNewslive and @DDIndialive with inputs from across the globe on the anticipation and reactions of devotees”.

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live Updates

You can read all the live updates related to Ram Mandi Bhumi Pujan event on Financialexpress.com.