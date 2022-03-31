Ayodhya: Plinth work at Ram Janmabhoomi temple site reaches final stage; See exclusive pics

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, trust constituted to look after construction and management of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, today informed via tweet that the work of plinth at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple site in Ayodhya is reaching its final stage. Construction of the temple is in full swing after the Supreme Court verdict in one of the longest legal battles in the world. The trust was given the task of temple construction in February 2020. The trust keeps on meeting periodically to oversee the various aspects of the temple construction like lighting, security, construction of retaining wall, plinth, etc.

श्री रामजन्मभूमि मन्दिर स्थल पर फर्श निर्माण से पूर्व चबूतरा (प्लिंथ) के निर्माण का कार्य अब पूर्णता की ओर है।



The plinth work at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir site is reaching it's final stage. pic.twitter.com/1skLgzMuma — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) March 31, 2022





Recently, 17,000 granite stones came from Bharatpur’s Bansi Pahadpur area for plinth construction. 80-100 stones reached Ayodhya every day from Rajasthan to speed up the building works. The weight of each stone is approximately 2.50 tonnes. The trust is using modern security tools for the surveillance of the temple complex.

Construction of the temple’s plinth is the 3rd phase of the Ram Temple construction after foundation and laying of the raft, which are the first two phases. The work of plinth with granite stone from Rajasthan began from January 24 this year. The plinth of the temple will act as base for the building superstructure of the temple.

You all must be curious about how the Shri Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will look once its complete.



To give you a preview of this divine project, we have tried to present it through a 3D video.



Jai Shri Ram!https://t.co/FiBNYJgooo — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) February 13, 2022

The activity of laying granite stone for plinth is likely to be completed by May this year, the Ram temple trust had earlier said in a statement. After the plinth work is completed, actual construction of the Ram temple’s structure will begin. Larsen and Toubro is in charge of the construction work of the Ram temple and is being assisted by Tata Consulting Engineers, the project management consultant.