Ayodhya mosque development: IICF submits mosque map plans for approval

The design map of the mosque to be developed in Ayodhya has been finalised and the Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) has submitted the proposed mosque maps to the Ayodhya Development Authority for necessary approvals. It is to note that the permissions were granted by the Supreme Court during the Ayodhya verdict to construct a temple in the Dhannipur village. For the same, IICF was formed to facilitate the construction of the mosque. The foundation has finally unveiled the design of mosque structure panning across the 5-acre plot which the SC awarded, a report by The IE noted.

On Republic Day this year, the ground-breaking ceremony for the project was held and the national flag was hoisted along with the plantation of nine fruit-bearing plants between the allotted land. Citing a statement by the IICF, the report said that there are 11 sets of the maps which have been proposed for the project and they were presented before to ADA vice-chairman Vishal Singh. In order to receive approvals for the design, a processing fee of Rs 89,000 has also been deposited.

One of the members of IICF- Captain Afzaal Ahmad Khan held a meeting officials of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) including Vishal Singh where the project was discovered. To be sure, the project is inclusive of a 300-bed super specialty hospital along with the mosque. Not only this, a community kitchen in order to feed as many as 1,000 people daily along with a research centre will also be constructed. This research centre will be made in the name of the freedom fighter Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah. The proposed design for mosque indicates that it can easily accommodate 2000 namazis at a time.

Since the design maps of the project were considerably big, they could not be submitted online, Captain Afzaal asserted during the meeting. Further he said that there are some concerns that can affect the expected schedule of the project. According to him, a tax exemption certificate of 80G has not been issued by the Income Tax department to IICF and because of this, the donations for Trust are being held up. Since it will impact the project, Afzaal has appealed to the Centre and the Finance Ministry to intervene.

IICF secretary and spokesperson Athar Husain has spoken to The IE where he expressed these concerns as well as highlighted that these funds are not sought from the common people via a mass campaign but there are some specific committed donors who will support the project. Due to this, the foundation has requested the tax exemption certificate to be provided at the earliest. He added that applications have already been sent to authorities in Lucknow for seeking exemption .

Meanwhile, the entire cost of building the project has been estimated around Rs 110 crore and this also includes Rs 100 crore for the hospital itself.