Ayodhya Deepotsav: PM Modi to participate in Diwali festivities; 15 lakh diyas will be lit

On the eve of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya city in Uttar Pradesh on 23rd October (Sunday). He will participate in Deepotsav. For the first time, the Prime Minister will be participating in person in the celebration. This is the sixth edition of Deepotsav. More than 15 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) will be lit to celebrate the festival of Diwali. During Deepotsav, five animated tableaus and eleven Ramleela tableaus with different dance forms from different states of the country will also be put up. Prime Minister Modi will also witness the 3-D Holographic Projection Mapping Show at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of river Saryu. There will also be a grand musical laser show.

Before Deepotsav, at around 5 PM, PM will perform darshan and pooja of Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman. After that, he will go for the inspection of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site. At around 5:45 PM, he will perform the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Lord Rama. Around 6:30 PM, at New Ghat, Saryu river, the Prime Minister will witness aarti which will be followed by the commencement of the grand Deepotsav celebrations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ayodhya is an ancient city in India. It is considered the birthplace of Lord Rama and the setting of the great epic Ramayana. It was once the capital of the ancient Kosala Kingdom. Owing to the belief as the birthplace of Lord Rama, Ayodhya has been regarded as first one of the seven most important pilgrimage sites for Hindus in India.

The Ayodhya Deepotsav is conducted every year by the Uttar Pradesh Government to light up the city. It started in 2017. In Deepotsav 2021, the state government created a world record by lighting over nine lakh diyas in Ayodhya along the Saryu River on November 3.