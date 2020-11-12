Ayodhya Deepotsav 2020: Over 1 lakh ‘diyas’ from all over India to illuminate Ayodhya! Here’s all about the event

The central theme of the Deepotsav is the grand welcome of Lord Ram to his birthplace according to the holy Hindu legend of Ramayana. (Photos: UP Tourism/Twitter)

Ayodhya Diwali Deepotsav 2020: Hand-painted diyas (earthen lamps) are being lined up in mesmerising patterns across key locations in and around the temple city of Ayodhya as part of the grand Deepotav celebrations. The city is wearing a festive, cheerful look with enchanting ‘rangolis’, special LED installations. Amid all this frenzy, the city administration has launched a special drive meant specifically for the local residents. The entire nation is participating in the Deepotsav celebrations as many states have sent over 1 lakh diyas to be lit up during the Deepawali celebrations. The temple town administration is also providing oil and cotton wicks along with the diyas sent by different states to the local residents.

According to the government officials, every city councillor has been provided with around two thousand diyas for their respective wards along with oil and other items. They have been entrusted with this responsibility to make sure that all house falling under their administrative zone is lit up during the Deepotsav celebrations. Special focus will be paid to lighting up the slum areas. This special drive is in addition to all the efforts by the Yogi Adityath administration to create yet another record during the Deepotsav festival. This year, the temple town is planning to light up over five lakh ‘diyas’ simultaneously to create a new world record.

The marginalised section of the society and those who don’t have the means to buy the ‘diyas’ will be helped by the city administration, the officials said. The officers have also been asked to visit these slums to ensure the success of the Deepotsav. The main tourist attractions of the temple town such as ‘Ram ki Paidi’, Hanuman Garhi and Saryu Ghat are buzzing with activities by excited volunteers. Many of them were seen painting the diyas and lining them up in unique patterns. The central theme of the Deepotsav is the grand welcome of Lord Ram to his birthplace according to the holy Hindu legend of Ramayana.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Deepotsav celebration is being restricted for Ayodhya residents only. No outsider is being allowed to enter the city and the local police is guarding the city limits to keep a tab on the movement of the visitors. This Deepotsav celebration is a beautiful idea developed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to showcase Ayodhya on the religious tourism map of the country.