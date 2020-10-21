Ayodhya Deepotsav 2020: Lord Ram’s homecoming to get grander! Here’s how Ayodhya plans to celebrate Diwali

The state tourism department of the Uttar Pradesh government is looking to beautify Ayodhya in an eclectic way.

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2020: Ayodhya is buzzing with excitement! The air is filled with a cheerful cacophony of mantras, shlokas, and chaupayis from Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas. While coronavirus pandemic may have forced the world-famous Ramleela to go the digital way, the upcoming Deepotsav will see the temple city in a brand new light. The Financial Express has accessed the details of the grand event that will take place in Ayodhya next month. According to the official tender release, this year, Ayodhya Deepotsav 2020 will be held from November 11 to November 15.

The brainchild of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Ayodhya Deepotsav has become the highlight of the year. It begun in 2017 and saw the residents and volunteers, devotees coming together and lighting up a record 1.76 lakh earthen lamps. Last year, the city made a world record of lighting 5.51 lakh ‘diyas’. This year, however, it is still not clear whether people will be allowed to gather at the Saryu ghats to light up the lamps.

The state tourism department of the Uttar Pradesh government is looking to beautify the temple town in an eclectic way. According to the official tender release, the Deepotsav will see the installation of LED lightboxes in the city. Made of acrylic sheet, the boxes will illuminate the area in a brand new way. The city roads will also see a stunning lifesize structure depicting the ‘Ram Darbar’ on a chariot. It will come up with an independent lighting arrangement. There will be another installation of Ram Darbar at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu river. The 18-feet-tall structure will have carved pillars and other decor elements.