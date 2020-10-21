  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2020: Lord Ram’s homecoming to get grander! Here’s how Ayodhya plans to celebrate Diwali

By: |
Updated: Oct 21, 2020 4:41 PM

The brainchild of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Ayodhya Deepotsav has become the highlight of the year.

Deepotsav, Deepotsav 2020, Ayodhya, Ayodhya Deepotsav, Ayodhya Deepotsav 2020, Yogi Adityanath, Lord Ram, Diwali, Diwali 2020, Deepawali, Uttar Pradesh, Ram, Saryu, Saryu ghat, Ram ki paidiThe state tourism department of the Uttar Pradesh government is looking to beautify Ayodhya in an eclectic way.

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2020: Ayodhya is buzzing with excitement! The air is filled with a cheerful cacophony of mantras, shlokas, and chaupayis from Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas. While coronavirus pandemic may have forced the world-famous Ramleela to go the digital way, the upcoming Deepotsav will see the temple city in a brand new light. The Financial Express has accessed the details of the grand event that will take place in Ayodhya next month. According to the official tender release, this year, Ayodhya Deepotsav 2020 will be held from November 11 to November 15.

The brainchild of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Ayodhya Deepotsav has become the highlight of the year. It begun in 2017 and saw the residents and volunteers, devotees coming together and lighting up a record 1.76 lakh earthen lamps. Last year, the city made a world record of lighting 5.51 lakh ‘diyas’. This year, however, it is still not clear whether people will be allowed to gather at the Saryu ghats to light up the lamps.

Related News

The state tourism department of the Uttar Pradesh government is looking to beautify the temple town in an eclectic way. According to the official tender release, the Deepotsav will see the installation of LED lightboxes in the city. Made of acrylic sheet, the boxes will illuminate the area in a brand new way. The city roads will also see a stunning lifesize structure depicting the ‘Ram Darbar’ on a chariot. It will come up with an independent lighting arrangement. There will be another installation of Ram Darbar at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu river. The 18-feet-tall structure will have carved pillars and other decor elements.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Ayodhya Deepotsav 2020 Lord Ram’s homecoming to get grander! Here’s how Ayodhya plans to celebrate Diwali
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Shocking! Woman coughs on co-passengers after being asked to wear mask, deplaned and arrested
2A resting cat’s 2,000 year old geoglyph discovered at Peru’s UNESCO Heritage Site
3Uttar Pradesh attracted highest number of domestic tourists in 2019: Report