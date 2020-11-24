Ayodhya Airport to be renamed as Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram Airport, Yogi Adityanath govt decides

Deepawali celebrations in Ayodhya.(PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cleared the proposal to rename the Ayodhya airport as Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram Airport, Ayodhya, news agency ANI reported today.

(more details soon)

