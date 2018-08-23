Aurangabad to host 6th International Buddhist Conclave 2018 tomorrow

With an aim to encourage the prominent Buddhist heritage and pilgrim sites in the state of Maharashtra, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation in association with Ministry of Tourism is organising the 6th International Buddhist Conclave 2018 on 24th August 2018 in Aurangabad. The International Buddhist Conclave 2018 will highlight the traditional and historical facets of Buddhism across the world.

Buddhist delegates, monks and the consulate general from 12 to 15 Buddhist nations will be present at the conclave where, business meetings between them and domestic tour operators will be facilitated. Additionally, presentations and cultural programmes will used to highlight the Buddhist attractions across the State. The conclave will offer participants a platform to interact, encourage, package and sell pilgrimage tours to potential tourists.

The International Buddhist Conclave is testament of the Ministry of Tourism and Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation towards its commitment to advance the experience of travellers as well as tourists looking to experience the spirit of Buddhist inheritance of our country.

Commenting on the occasion, Jaykumar Rawal, minister of tourism, Government of Maharashtra said, “Buddhist Tourism is a growing sector and the International Buddhist Conclave will help us understand its potential and opportunities to promote Buddhist sites in the state. I am certain through this initiative Maharashtra will be able to encourage Buddhist travellers from across the world. The Ministry of Tourism has also recognised stupas and viharas across the country and is planning to develop these Buddhist Circuits.”

Vijay Kumar Gautam, (IAS), principal secretary, Tourism and Culture, Government of Maharashtra said, “I would like to express my gratitude to all the delegates from all over the world who have joined us today at the International Buddhist Conclave 2018 in Aurangabad. This is a great opportunity for us to interact with each other and promote the teachings of Lord Buddha. Buddhism binds the culture of our country and neighboring nations. I am sure that the event will be a success, and this will also help in opening many such avenues in the future.”

Commenting on the occasion, Suhas Diwase, Managing Director, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation said, “Our aim is to extend the prospects of Buddhist tourism around the world by inspiring travellers to understand the rich inheritance through shrines and centres in Maharashtra. I believe that the Buddhist Circuits in the state will be of interest to travellers who are looking for unique experiences in their journey to discover Lord Buddha’s voyage and attainment of nirvana.”