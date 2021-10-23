ATVs, captive elephants, drones being used in Corbett core zone for safety of wildlife: Official

The Dhela and Jhirna ranges of the reserve are currently open for tourists but the Bijrani and Garjia ranges have been closed due to the large-scale damage to forest roads, Negi said. (Photo source: IE)

All-terrain vehicles, captive elephants and drone cameras are being used in the tourist zones of the Corbett Tiger Reserve and other forest roads in rain-ravaged Uttarakhand for the safety of wildlife.

Of the 101.57 km of roads built this month for the next tourist season in the Bijrani and Garjia zones of the tiger reserve, 87.57 km has been washed away in the three-day spell of heavy rains in Uttarakhand, deputy director of the park Kalyani Negi said.

With a number of forest roads in the core area of the reserve damaged in the recent downpour, two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), 14 captive elephants and drone cameras are being used for the safety of the wildlife, she added.

The Dhela and Jhirna ranges of the reserve are currently open for tourists but the Bijrani and Garjia ranges have been closed due to the large-scale damage to forest roads, Negi said. The captive elephants and the drone cameras are keeping an eye on the vulnerable forest areas adjacent to the southern fringe of the reserve, she said.