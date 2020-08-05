Attention travelers! Latest COVID-19 quarantine rules for those flying to Goa, Telangana

All passengers will go through thermal screening.

The Airport Authority of India on Wednesday shared fresh guidelines for those flying to Goa and Telangana. As per the new directives, all passengers flying to Goa shall be required to go for 14 days of home quarantine or they can opt for 14 days of paid institutional quarantine. For Telangana, the institutional quarantine period is 7 days. “All international passengers shall be sent to 7 days of institutional quarantine at government facilities or paid designated hotels. Health authorities shall decide about the quarantine requirement for all other symptomatic passengers,” the AAI said.

Guidelines for Goa Tourists

As per guidelines, pre-booking of accommodations (hotels registered with Department Tourism) is mandatory. Proof of pre-booking for the entire duration of stay will be checked at the entry points. All tourists will have to undergo basic screening at the entry point. Any tourist exhibiting sickness or Covid related symptoms upon arrival will be subjected to a coronavirus test at designated testing centres or hospitals and the cost will be borne out by the tourists.

Tourists will be allowed to directly head to their accommodation if they have a valid Covid negative certificate. In case of no Covid negative certificate, the tourists will be directed for coronavirus testing. All passengers shall be required to self assess their health status through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form.

All passengers arriving in Goa will go through thermal screening. For symptomatic passengers, Covid test will be done and they will be in institutional quarantine till the results are available.