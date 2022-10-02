Attention train passengers! Indian Railways has released new All India Railway Time Table ‘Trains at a Glance’

In an update that concerns all Indian Railways passengers, the national transporter has released a its new All India Railway Time Table known as TRAINS AT A GLANCE or TAG. This new time-table will be effective from 1st October, 2022. Indian Railways has made the new Trains At A Glance available on its official website www.indianrailways.gov.in. The new train time-table will include running time/schedule, route and other details of all the trains under Indian Railways network. Necessary changes in the time table have been incorporated to improve punctuality. Due to concerted efforts the punctuality of Mail/Express trains has improved by about 9% as compared to the punctuality during pre Covid (2019-20). The national transporter runs about 3,240 Mail/Express trains which include Vande Bharat Express, Gatimaan Express, Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani Express, Humsaafar Express, Tejas Express, Duronto Express, Antyodaya Express, Garib Rath Express, Sampark Kranti Express, Yuva Express, Uday Express, Janshatabdi Express and other types of trains. Indian Railways also runs around 3,000 Passenger trains and 5,660 suburban trains. The volume of passengers carried daily is about 2.23 Crore which is more than the total population of many countries.



Indian Railways conducted more than 65,000 Special train trips to clear extra rush and meet passenger demand during 2021-22. To increase the carrying capacity of trains, about 566 coaches were permanently augmented to different rakes. To maximise the utilisation of rolling stock, Indian Railways conducted a review of the lie over of rakes and observed that the rakes can be better utilised for extending the existing services or increasing the frequency. This would maximise the utilisation of the rolling stock and provide better connectivity to the travelling passengers. During the year 2021-22, 106 new services were introduced, 212 services were extended and frequency of 24 services was increased.



The conversion of Mail/Express trains operating with ICF design rakes is undertaken by the Indian Railways to improve passenger safety and provide faster transit with better riding comfort. Indian Railways converted 187 Rakes of ICF to LHB for the period of 2021-2022.

Premium Train service of Indian Railways:



At present, Vande Bharat Express trains are operating between New Delhi – Varanasi and New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. One more Vande Bharat Express train has been introduced between Gandhinagar Capital and Mumbai Central w.e.f. 30.09.2022. It has been proposed to introduce more Vande Bharat Express trains over the Indian Railways network. Tejas Express services offering onboard services like entertainment, local cuisine, wifi etc. are also being proliferated over Indian Railway network. At present, 7 pairs of Tejas Express services are operational over Indian Railways.



As a part of digitalization of train Time Table, Trains at a Glance (TAG) will now also be available as ‘e-Book’ which can be downloaded from IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in & http://www.irctctourism.com).