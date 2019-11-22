Attention Shirdi visitors! Spicejet shifts operations from Shirdi airport to Aurangabad Airport; check dates, flights status

SpiceJet has also been offered a “full refund” to passengers in case they do not wish to travel to Aurangabad during the stipulated time period.

Flyers to and from pilgrim city of Shirdi in Maharashtra must take note that SpiceJet has shifted its flight operations from Shirdi International Airport (SAG) to Aurangabad Airport (IXU). From Aurangabad Airport, visitors can reach Shirdi in 3 hours by road. In a statement, SpiceJet has cited inclement weather, low visibility in Shirdi affecting the landing and take-off of flights as the reason behind its decision to shift the flight operations to Aurangabad which is the nearest airport to the pilgrim town.

SpiceJet however categorically stated that this was a temporary change and would lessen the inconvenience to the devotees and passengers. The change remains effective from November 22 to November 26. SpiceJet stated that it had informed flyers travelling to Shirdi about the change of itineraries through SMS, E-mail, phone call, and social media platforms.

SpiceJet has also been offered a “full refund” to passengers in case they do not wish to travel to Aurangabad during the stipulated time period. SpiceJet stated that it was communicating with Shirdi Airport authorities and also closely monitoring the weather condition. The no-frills airline would duly inform passengers about the resumption of flight operations at Shirdi airport. The airline has said its services at Shirdi airport would only resume after the visibility improves for safe aircraft operations.

SpiceJet operates daily flights on Shirdi-Delhi, Shirdi-Bengaluru, Shirdi-Chennai, and Shirdi-Hyderabad routes. Flights, which are having a change of destinations, are – SG 946 Delhi-Shirdi, SG 942 Shirdi-Delhi, SG 329 Chennai-Shirdi, SG 330 Shirdi-Chennai, SG 431 Chennai-Shirdi, SG 432 Shirdi-Chennai, SG 1096 Hyderabad-Shirdi, SG 1092 Shirdi-Hyderabad, SG 3578 Hyderabad-Shirdi, SG 3579 Shirdi-Hyderabad, SG 3639 Bengaluru-Shirdi, and SG 3640 Shirdi-Bengaluru.

Shirdi, a small town in Maharashtra, is famous as the place where 19th-century saint Sai Baba lived. Pilgrims from all over India converge here to pay obeisance at places associated with Sai Baba including Dwarkamai Masjid and Samadhi Mandir. Popular tourist attractions in Shirdi are Sri Sai Baba Samadhi Mandir, Sai Teerth Theme Park Shirdi, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Temple, Dwarkamai Masjid, Sri Shirdi Saibaba Temple, Baba’s Chavadi, Dixit Wada Museum, Khandoba Mandir, Wet N Joy Water Park, and Sai Heritage Village.