Attention Mumbaikars! Head to these weekend getaways near Mumbai and beat the heat

Updated: May 21, 2019

Here's a list of getaways near Mumbai for you.

By Seema Wadhwa

The summer sun in Mumbai calls for a quick getaway that allows you a picturesque view of nature’s landscape, indulgence in fun activities and sipping on some coolers wouldn’t be a bad idea either! We put together a list of getaways near Mumbai for you

Alibaug

A mere 45-minutes ferry ride from Gateway of India to the Mandwa Jetty takes you to the coastal town of Alibaug. Bid goodbye to the scorching heat and enjoy a pristine view of the sunset at Alibaug, Varsoli or Kihim Beach. An indulgence in snackable knick-knacks by the beaches is also recommended. If you’re all about breakfasts, then Poha with a view of sunrise is an experience you shouldn’t miss. The authentic Misal Pav is another must-try.

Nashik

If you’re not a fan of huge to-dos while on a vacation, then a getaway to Nashik is ideal for you. Enjoy sipping some wines in this wine town in the company of delicious seafood, authentic Malvani cuisine and some lip-smacking unique vegetarian dishes such as a Mumbai Cha Bao, Malay Roti Canai Potato, Shabnam Ke Moti and more at Nasik’s first of its kind luxury seafood and multi-cuisine restaurant, Soul Curry, overlooking the Gangapur backwaters, Sahyadri mountains and vineyards at Soma Vine Village.

Kolad

Summer calls for some straight into the water kind of action, if water sports are dear to you then Kolad’s river rafting experience is a must-try for you. This is best enjoyed in the company of a large group of friends as some water rapids play peek-a-boo. Tamhini Ghat waterfalls, Bhira dam are also among some the popular sites to visit. If you’re willing to be more adventurous, then some camping sites near Kolad await you. Do not miss the steaming hot vada pavs and bhajiyas near Kundalika river after a fun session of river rafting.

Steaming hot vada pavs and bhajiyas

Mahabaleshwar

A popular hill station for a weekend getaway near Mumbai, Mahabaleshwar is also regarded as the strawberry town, as it’s home to some freshly grown strawberries and breathtaking views. Mapro Garden known for its strawberry produce is themed around the fruit and offers an elaborate variety of Strawberry based products such as jams, syrups, candies and the most popular Mapro Strawberry Cream
Before the rains grace the city of Mumbai, our list of getaways near Mumbai will have you covered for beautiful views, delicious food, and a bag full of memories!

(The author is a Mumbai-based travel writer. The views expressed are personal.)

