Attention GoAir flyers! Multiple flights cancelled, airline offers relief to passengers

Attention GoAir flyers, the airline has cancelled 18 flights! Flyers, who have booked GoAir flight tickets, must take note that the no-frills airline has cancelled 18 domestic flights on Monday i.e December 23 citing non-availability of adequate cockpit crew and aircraft. Cancelled flights were originally scheduled from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Goa, Jammu, Srinagar, Patna and Indore. The airline was facing dual issues pertaining to crew and aircraft problem, as per a PTI report.

GoAir, however, has released a statement saying the disruption in flight operations was due to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and issues related to the duty norms of the operating crew. However, the airline has not specified the number of cancelled flights on Monday. The airline has witnessed issues pertaining to engine glitches, particularly in its A320 Neo aircraft. This has bearing on the availability of some of such planes for flight operations, the PTI report said.

Several factors like low visibility, inclement weather, anti-CAA protests in certain parts of India have resulted in disruptions of flight operations. Flight duty time limitations (FDTL) of the crew aggravated the situation, a GoAir spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

While flyers complained that sudden cancellations of their flights have caused inconvenience, the airline stated that all possible steps have been taken to minimise the inconvenience caused to the passengers, PTI reported. Go Air has stated that it is offering free cancellation and re-booking options all the affected flyers to minimise the inconvenience, the GoAir spokesperson told PTI.

Earlier in December, GoAir stated that topped the On-time-performance chart in November 2019. GoAir held to the number one spot for 15th month in a row for On-time-performance measured by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airline said in a statement. GoAir flew 14.22 lakh passengers in November 2019 and reported one of the highest load factors.