Attention Air Passengers: Fliers without masks to be deboarded, says DGCA; Delhi HC supports the move

Travelling via flights? Then make sure you are following all protocols for COVID-19 transmission prevention and this includes wearing a mask throughout the journey. Failure in doing so will result in passengers being deboarded from flights. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has decided to take action against “unruly passengers” who despite multiple warnings fail to wear a mask. According to a report by PTI, DGCA has already informed Delhi High COurt regarding the same and said that those who fail to comply with guidelines will have to be deboarded from the planes.

The steps taken by the DGCA are appreciated by the high court and the court is hopeful the action will ensure safety of passengers in flight. It is to note that the decision to take action against those not wearing a mask came after Justice C Hari Shankar toll suo motu cognisance of the situation on March 8 when passengers were seen without masks throughout the journey (airport to flight to destination airport). The court was planning to keep uo motu case open and keep monitoring if the directions issued by court are being implemented. However, PTI in its report noted that the bench of Justices Navin Chawla and C Hari Shankar have decided to close the case as the DGCA took proactive action.

It is to note that the court is in favor of DGCA decision and has welcomed the step of taking punitive action against anyone who violates the guidelines. Many passengers have recently found to be stubborn and showing reluctance when it comes to wearing masks properly.

So far, four passengers on a flight from Jammu to Delhi on March 16, were declared unruly as they were not wearing their masks properly, and thus, were taken to the security officials. Meanwhile, the court also asserted that it is not interested to see that passengers are being deboarded but they are concerned about passengers safety and for this, they should stick to the guidelines.

According to a circular released by the DGCA, people taking flights will have to wear masks at all times and follow social distancing norms during air travel. Apart from circumstances that are exceptional, no one is allowed to move the mask below the nose. Even in the airport premises, the social distancing guidelines are to be followed by people. To check that people are entering airports with a mask on their faces, CISF or other police personnel are being deployed at the entrance.