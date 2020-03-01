‘At the feet of real Iron Man’: Anand Mahindra says visiting Statue of Unity a ‘world-class experience’; see pics

Anand Mahindra said he stood at the feet of the “real Iron Man”, and not the one in the Marvel universe.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra was in Gujarat to attend the India Ideas Conclave, which was held in Narmada from February 28 to March 1. Like any tourist would, Mahindra decided to visit the iconic Statue of Unity, the tallest statue in the world, which is also located in the district. Upon arriving in Narmada on Friday, Mahindra had, in a tweet, expressed hope to be able to visit the Statue of Unity while in Gujarat.

Later that evening, he posted a picture of the statue taken from beneath, captioning it, “No words necessary.” He then posted another tweet, which had an image of him standing in front of the statue dedicated to the first Deputy Prime Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Anand Mahindra wrote that the picture would be in his album of prized memories and further said that in the picture, he stood at the feet of the “real Iron Man”, and not the one in the Marvel universe.

On Saturday evening, Anand Mahindra tweeted more pictures from his visit to the iconic monument. Describing his visit, he wrote that the facility was of very high quality and the experience of the visitor was “simply world-class”. He further said that the monument had a huge footfall despite it being a weekday when he visited. However, amidst all of that, the highlight of the visit for Anand Mahindra was the first farm tool which had been sent by an anonymous farmer from Jharkhand as his contribution to the statue.

Not only Anand Mahindra, but Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also visited the 182-metre-tall statue when he was in the district to attend the conclave. Sharing pictures of his visit to the world’s tallest statue, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that he paid obeisance to the true maker of modern India. He further said that he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the monument to Sardar Patel to recognise the freedom fighter’s efforts in laying down a strong foundation of a safe and secure India.