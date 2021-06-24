Assam’s newly notified Dehing Patkai National Park is a visual treat for wildlife lovers, check photos

Other National Parks in the state of Assam include Kaziranga, Nameri, Orang, Manas, Raimona and Dibru-Saikhowa. (Credit: @tourismgoi/twitter)

In a significant step towards protecting its rich flora and fauna, Assam’s Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary was recently upgraded as a National Park. The decision of the Assam state government to turn the Wildlife sanctuary into a National Park was notified on June 7, the Indian Express reported. With the upgradation of Dehing Patkai into a National Park, the state of Assam has become the state that hosts the second highest number of National Parks with a total of 7 such protected areas in the state with Madhya Pradesh with 11 National Parks on the top.

What will turning Dehing Patkai into a National Park achieve?

Being converted into a National Park, the Dehing Patkai area will be accorded the highest protection from all human, industrial, agricultural activities. In comparison to a Wildlife Sanctuary, a National Park is accorded more protection with least of human intervention allowed within the range of the National Park.

The state government in concurrence with the central government declares an area a National Park or a Wildlife Sanctuary under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The decision will prove critical in the conservation efforts of the flora and fauna that are hosted by Dehing Patkai National Park. Other National Parks in the state of Assam include Kaziranga, Nameri, Orang, Manas, Raimona and Dibru-Saikhowa.

Flora and Fauna of Dehing Patkai National Park

According to the Union Ministry of Tourism, the Dehing Patkai National Park is home to the only rainforest in the state and hosts a wide variety of plant and animal species. A major attraction to Dehing Patkai is 30 kinds of butterflies, a variety of indigenous and migratory birds, monkey, langoor, elephants, and wild buffaloes among others.

The newly notified National PArk is also being promoted by the Ministry of Tourism through its tourism promotion scheme Dekho Apna Desh.

The state of Assam is one of the most abundantly rich states in wild flora and fauna that hosts a range of wild species including Rhinos, Tigers, Elephants among others.