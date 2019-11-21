ASI to replenish Taj Mahal’s groundwater; Here’s how RO treatment will help the process

The famous Mughal mausoleum was built by Shah Jahan in the memory of his queen Arjumand Bano Begum better known as Mumtaz Mahal.

Archaeological Survey of India(ASI) is working to replenish groundwater around Taj Mahal. It is hoping to achieve the same by diverting wastewater from RO treatments to a stepwell built during the Mughal period.

Four borewells have been constructed to channelise the 40,000 litres of wastewater generated within the complex of Taj Mahal into a well. Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, the superintending archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra Circle, told PTI that the above exercise has been done to spread the message that Taj Mahal, where most tourists in visit in India, can also contribute towards water conservation. NITI Aayog declared last year that the country has been suffering from the worst water crisis in its history, with millions of lives and livelihoods under threat. ASI’s small step helps spread awareness of the importance of water conservation.

He added that a total of 30,000 litres of drinking water is provided through the process of Reverse Osmosis(RO) for consumption. During the process, 10,000 litres of water is wasted via consumption while 30,000 litres of wastewater is generated. Overall, the 40,000 litres of water gets wasted every day. This is a startling statistic.

With remaining 10,000 litres going into borewells, the rest of the 30,000 litres of water will be diverted into the stepwell and the well. He noted that to replenish the water table at 120 feet, the water will be channelised through PVC tubes.

The complex of Taj Mahal contains six RO systems providing 750 to 2,000 litres of water every hour. It is situated on the right bank of river Yamuna at a point at which it starts flowing eastwards. It is open for 10 hours for visitors.