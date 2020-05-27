ASI team discovers monolithic Shiva Linga in Vietnam! India extends a helping hand to restore Cham Temple Complex

Over the previous three seasons, ASI has restored temples in Groups ‘K’ and ‘H’ and presently the work is under progress for temples in Group ‘A’.

India which has had deep cultural ties with South-East Asian nations has extended a helping hand in restoring their heritage monuments.A 4-member team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been engaged in the fourth season of restoration/conservation work (annual work schedule of January-June 2020) at the world heritage site at My Son in Quang Nam Province of Vietnam. Over the previous three seasons, ASI has restored temples in Groups ‘K’ and ‘H’ and presently the work is under progress for temples in Group ‘A’.

The temple complex was built in the 9th century A.D. under the reign of King Indravarman II who also built the famous Dong Duong Buddhist Monastery in Quang Nam Province. French experts in 1903-1904 had discovered the temple complex in a dilapidated condition. During excavations at that time, the French archaeologists had described the presence of one Shiva Linga in Group ‘A’ at the temple site.

However due to limited excavation capability at that time, it could not be recovered. Subsequently, political disturbances and wars in Vietnam led to further destruction of the temple complex.

According to a senior officer in the Ministry of External Affairs, “During the restoration works of Group ‘A’ temples, our ASI team has recovered the Shiva Linga. It is a monolithic structure with decorative patterns of very exquisite cultural value. Before this, six other Shiva Lingas have already been recovered in the My Son Temple complex. But the latest find is believed to be most magnificent.”

Earlier this year, in the Ministry of External Affairs a new Development Partnership Division (DPA-IV) was created which will help in coordinating and undertaking development partnership abroad for culture and heritage conservation projects. And, in consultation with in consultation with relevant technical agencies include identification, planning and implementation of such projects.

“This new division is also going to be the repository of all such projects are India is undertaking abroad, and would be instrumental in dissemination of information of such projects and co-operation in the area of culture and heritage,” the officer added.

India has carried out such restoration in Cambodia

In fact India was the first country which responded to an appeal made by Cambodia to the world community in 1980. Cambodia had sought help to save the Angkor Vat which was the center of the Khmer Kingdom for several centuries.