ASI removes cap on number of visitors at protected monuments ahead of New Year celebrations

December 20, 2020

The move comes after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) modified its SOPs on December 18, 2020.

In a bid to boost tourism at centrally protected monuments and sites, the Archaeological Survey of India, under the Ministry of Culture, has decided to remove the cap on the number of visitors.

However, the total number of visitors to be allowed inside the sites will be decided by the concerned Superintending Archaeologist with the concurrence of the respective District Magistrate, who is the chairman of the District Disaster Management Committee of the district.

The move comes after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) modified its SOPs on December 18, 2020. The SOP further stated that the physical selling of tickets will be allowed where there are problems in QR code and network. It also stated that the sound and light show will also be resumed.

The ASI had reopened all protected monuments and sites for the general public from July 06, 2020, with an entry only through e-tickets and e-payments mode. The ASI had also banned the group photography and food or eatables inside the premises.

The cap on the entry of visitors was put due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. A total of 3,691 ASI- protected monuments were shut from March 17, 2020. Some of the notable Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)- protected monuments and sites in and around the national capital are- Red Fort, Safdarjung Tomb, Humayun’s Tomb, Purana Qila, Taj Mahal etc.

