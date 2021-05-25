As UAE, Greece open safe travel corridor, flydubai announces summer routes to Santorini, Mykonos; Check details

The carrier would also be starting operations of its flights to Georgia’s Batumi and Montenegro’s Tivat from June 25.

Vacation in Greece: UAE and Greece have opened a safe travel corridor for travellers who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Accordingly, Dubai-based airline flydubai has now announced that it would be launching two new air routes in summer for passengers to travel from Dubai to Mykonos and Santorini in Greece. The carrier would be operating three weekly flights to these destinations between June 18 and September 29, it said in a statement. With this, flydubai will increase its number of seasonal routes to six. Apart from these two locations in Greek islands, the carrier will be operating flights to Turkey’s Bodrum and Trabzon, Tivat in Montenegro and Georgia’s Batumi.

As per the agreement between the two countries for their safe corridor, the vaccinated travellers from both the countries have been allowed to travel to the other starting from May 18, and passengers who hold vaccination certificates issued by their respective health authorities do not need to quarantine upon arriving at the destination country.

For these routes, flydubai said that Emirates would be codesharing with it. Giving further details about the route, it said that the fights would depart from Dubai International airport to Mykonos and Santorini on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays for the summer, and flights returning to Dubai from Mykonos would have a short halt in Santorini, while those returning to Dubai from Santorini would halt for a short duration in Mykonos.

For both the Dubai-Mykonos sector and the Dubai-Santorini sector, passengers would be able to book a return business class flight starting from AED 8,000 (about Rs 1.58 lakh) and a return economy class flight starting from AED 2,500 (about Rs 50,000).

Apart from offering carrier services, flydubai is also offering to book a complete flexible holiday package for interested tourists which would include flights, hotel stays as well as any other add-ons. Flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said that there has been an increase in demand for travel as international travel restrictions are being lifted in various countries, and so, apart from Greece, the UAE has also added Bahrain and Serbia to its list of safe travel destinations.

The carrier would also be starting operations of its flights to Georgia’s Batumi and Montenegro’s Tivat from June 25, while flights to Turkey’s Bodrum would begin on June 4. Meanwhile, flydubai will begin operating its flights to Turkey’s Trabzon from June 24.