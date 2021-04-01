As Covid cases spiral, random tests for domestic passengers on arrival at Delhi airport

Ramdom tests for domestic passengers at delhi airport. (Representative image, Reuters)

Delhi Airport Authority will conduct random tests on domestic passengers coming from states with concerning figures of Covid-19 cases, starting from Wednesday. DDA in an advisory issued recently said that following the government’s mandate, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will conduct random PCR testing of passengers reaching Delhi from states with an increasing number of Covid cases.

The passengers will be released after collecting the samples and the ones who test positive will be called for mandatory quarantine, as per the protocol set by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The District Management Authority order also stated that the random Covid tests will be conducted on passengers in railway stations and inter-state bus terminals as well.

Airport sources said the testing will start Wednesday onwards in which a few passengers will be picked at random but the authorities before they reach the arrival hall and taken for Covid tests. The sources, however, has not made clear that passengers from which states will be picked for the random testing drive.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain is yet to decide if a negative RT-PCR tests report will be made compulsory for passengers arriving from states with a heavy caseload of Covid cases.

As of Wednesday, Delhi recorded 1. 810 new cases with a positivity rate of 2.72 per cent. 11 people succumbed to the disease, said the Health Department data. The containment zones rose to 2,009 from 1,903 in a day and patients in home isolation are 5, 196.

The number of Covid cases started to decline from February last week but started shooting again in March. Jain however, dismissed the possibility of calling for a. state-wide lockdown, saying it is not a solution to restrict the spread of the infection.

A total of 230 more ICU beds have been added for Covi patients. In 33 private and government health care facilities in Delhi. Non-ICY beds in the metro have also been increased.