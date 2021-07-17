As Covid-19 cases recede, Delhi airport to resume operations at T2 terminal from July 22

With several states including Maharashtra allowing passengers who have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccines into the state without any restrictions, the air traffic is expected to swell further up in the coming days.

In a boost to the battered aviation industry and a step to enhance passengers convenience, the Delhi International Airport has announced the resumption of Terminal 2 operations at the airport from July 22. The airport had decided to shut off its Terminal 2 operations in May this year amidst the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the country. The decision had forced all domestic as well as international flights to be accommodated at Terminal 3 only. However, with the number of passengers swelling at the airport and airlines encumbered at the crowded T3 terminal, the airport has now decided to throw open even Terminal 2.

As per news agency ANI, the Delhi International Airport will commence the operations at the Terminal 2 from the midnight of July 22. The airport also said that during the initial weeks only 200 flights (100 arrivals and 100 departures) will be allowed to operate from the T2 terminal everyday. If the Covid-19 situation subdues further in the coming months then by August end, the airport is expected to bolster the operations of the T2 terminal further with inclusion of upto 280 flights per day.

With the graph of Covid-19 cases drastically coming down from the peak of May first week in the last few months, the passenger traffic both on international as well as domestic routes have increased at the airport. The development is expected not only to smoothen out the operations of the airline but also improve passenger convenience. It is to be noted that during the nationwide lockdown imposed last year by the central government, the Delhi International Airport had shut airline operations completely on Terminal 2 and had only allowed operations on T-3 during the April-September period.

With several states including Maharashtra allowing passengers who have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccines into the state without any restrictions, the air traffic is expected to swell further up in the coming days.