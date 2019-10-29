Arunachal CM posts thrilling video offroading at Tawang,Tibet border at 15,600 feet! Kiren Rijiju retweets

Kiren Rijiju also undertook several other adventure sport activities such as trekking, cycle tour and jeep ride as part of the Gandhi Sankap Yatra in the state.

With a rather exhilarating video, Pema Khundu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, has created a stir on Twitter. He is seen offroading near the Tibet border at an altitude of 15,6000 feet near Tawang! While the Chief Minister posted the video attracting several eyeballs for his adventurous ride over the hilly terrains, Kiren Rijiju, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Sports has retweeted the same. Kiren Rijiju and Pema Khundu together undertook the tough ride covering a distance of 107 km from Tso lake to Mago on an ATV Polaris at a high altitude of almost 15,6000 feet.

While Pema Khundu drove the vehicle, Kiren Rijiju sat next to him through the journey. In his retweet, Rijiju mentioned that the journey across the scenic beauty of Tawang was a tough ride and that Pema Khundu drove fast and smoothly. The video in which the duo are seen offroading across the difficult terrain was also an attempt to promote tourism and adventure sports activities in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The state, mostly habituated over high altitudes of mountain ranges, is replete with stunning natural delights. The hilly areas also pose a good scope for adventure sports over snow laden valleys and glistening scenic beauties of natural lakes.

It was very tough driving ATV Polaris crossing above 16,000 feet. But CM of Arunachal Pradesh @PemaKhanduBJP ji drove very fast and beautifully from PT Tso to Mago! I sat with him confidently ???? https://t.co/A96moBPBl9 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 28, 2019



Meanwhile, Kiren Rijiju also undertook several other adventure sport activities such as trekking, cycle tour and jeep ride as part of the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in the state. The cycle tour was dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement as the Minister cycled at an altitude of 14,000 feet. This activity was not just a part of promoting tourism in the state, but was also a push for youngsters to develop cycling as a physically enduring and environment-friendly habit in one’s daily life. The Minister also stated in one of his tweets that the Polaris Quad Bike is the best all terrain vehicle across the snowbound areas and that Mahindra Thar has proved to be the best jeep for all weather roads in the difficult mountainous regions