Arunachal CM Pema Khandu goes on 122-km bike ride to promote tourism

By: |
Updated: October 16, 2019 2:39:31 PM

Khandu rode from Yingkiong in Upper Siang district to Pasighat in East Siang district on Sunday to promote the state as a destination for long-distance motorcycle rides, officials said on Monday.

Arunachal CM, Pema Khandu, Pema Khandu bike ride, Pasighat, East Siang district, Pasighat AirportKhandu rode from Yingkiong in Upper Siang district to Pasighat in East Siang district on Sunday to promote the state as a destination for long-distance motorcycle rides, officials said on Monday. (Photo source: Twitter/@PemakhanduBJP)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has undertaken a 122 km motorcycle ride to promote tourism in the state. Khandu rode from Yingkiong in Upper Siang district to Pasighat in East Siang district on Sunday to promote the state as a destination for long-distance motorcycle rides, officials said on Monday.

Khandu began the ride from Yingkiong Circuit House at 8 am and reached Pasighat Airport at 10.30 am. The 122 km route through good roads offers picturesque views, they added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Arunachal CM Pema Khandu goes on 122-km bike ride to promote tourism
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition