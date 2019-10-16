Arunachal CM Pema Khandu goes on 122-km bike ride to promote tourism

Khandu rode from Yingkiong in Upper Siang district to Pasighat in East Siang district on Sunday to promote the state as a destination for long-distance motorcycle rides, officials said on Monday. (Photo source: Twitter/@PemakhanduBJP)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has undertaken a 122 km motorcycle ride to promote tourism in the state. Khandu rode from Yingkiong in Upper Siang district to Pasighat in East Siang district on Sunday to promote the state as a destination for long-distance motorcycle rides, officials said on Monday.

Motorcycle #RoadTrip today from Yingkiong to Pasighat. The 122km route offers best road conditions and picturesque views. Now is the best time for bikers in Arunachal. #Arunachal #AmazingArunachal #VisitArunachal #Siang pic.twitter.com/gwksAdTNTa — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 13, 2019

Khandu began the ride from Yingkiong Circuit House at 8 am and reached Pasighat Airport at 10.30 am. The 122 km route through good roads offers picturesque views, they added.