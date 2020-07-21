Arriving at Delhi airport? International passengers to undergo, pay for 7-day institutional quarantine

Check new delhi airport arrival guidelines. Reuters image

Important quarantine guidelines for Delhi Airport passengers: Passengers arriving by international flight at the Delhi Airport will have to undergo seven-day institutional quarantine at their own cost. This will be followed by seven days of home quarantine, as per new guidelines. Also, those arriving by international flight at the Delhi Airport will have to undergo a secondary screening at Delhi Government facility after which they will be allowed to proceed to the approved quarantine location.

In case, those arriving by international flight at the Delhi airport are planning to stay on in Delhi-NCR, they will have to undergo mandatory health screening which includes a primary screening by Airport Health Officials.

Amid transit pax, symptomatic ones will be isolated and sent to containment zone next to terminal building escorted by respective airline officials. They will be sent to Hospital/Medical centres for COVID checks/treatment, news agency ANI reported.

Transit passengers having further flights can go via Domestic flight transfer area or move up to departures check-in level, while re-entering they will have to go through mandatory temperature check at the departures entry gate.

There are total 1,23,747 cases in Delhi, of which 1,51,66 are active. As many as 104918 COVID patients have been cured/discharged in Delhi while 2663 patients have died, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, a sero-prevalence study has found that around 23 per cent of the people surveyed in Delhi had an exposure to the novel coronavirus. News agency PTI today quoted Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, as saying that the remaining 77 per cent people in Delhi are still vulnerable to the viral disease and containment measures need to continue with the same rigour.

The study was conducted from June 27 to July 10 by the NCDC in collaboration with the Delhi government. It involved testing 21,387 samples. The survey indicated that a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic, according to Union Health Ministry.