Applying for Visa? Avoid these 5 common mistakes in your visa applications

A recent report by UNWTO stated that 50 million Indians will be travelling abroad by 2020, which means millions of Indians will be applying for visas now. While countless travellers make the most of their summer break, numerous globetrotters lose that chance over a rejected visa. Because of these common mistakes, people lose out on their wanderlust and the bucket list. Here is a list of common and avoidable mistakes that visa applicants charted by international visa service provider VFS Global:

Keep it official

When filling in a visa application form, it is imperative that applicants include all the information requested, in the indicated format, as per their travel documentation. Incorrect details in the visa application form, such as name as per passport; passport number and date of birth are common errors. While this might seem obvious, most people tend to write information that is inconsistent with their official documents or identity proof. If the individual has the first name and last name written in the reverse order in the official documents, writing it any other way will lead to your visa getting issued with incorrect details.

Check(ing the)list

A checklist acts as an effective tool when putting together a fool-proof application. But it is important to remember that different countries have different documentation requirements. A destination-specific, customised list is readily available on global visa service provider’s information pages, enlisting all the documents required for a visa application to that particular country. One of the most common mistakes that applicants make is not referring to the checklist or referring to a standardised checklist for visa applications thus missing out on attaching essential documents during submission. Even a single missing document could render the application incomplete. Therefore, crosschecking with country-specific information becomes essential before applying for a visa.

Bank statement attestation

Select countries require applicants to submit their bank statements, duly attested. While it is common to submit bank statements, and most travellers are aware of this step, not having these bank statements attested is a common error. It is imperative to submit the attested bank statements to reflect your financial bandwidth for the travel, as well as your credit hygiene.

Cutting it too fine

Every country has a different turnaround time for processing a visa application, which in turn varies depending on the peak travel seasons. Often, travellers leave their visa applications to the last minute, leaving themselves very little wiggle time to meticulously follow the checklist and ensure every requirement is met. Most countries accept applications up to 90 days prior to travel, and applying for a visa well in advance allows enough time to deal with any unforeseen delays.

Sponsor selection

The sponsor details, where required, help officials understand the applicant’s support system in the country of travel, making these details extremely crucial to the visa decision. Therefore it is imperative to ensure we fill in the correct details in the sponsor section of the Visa Application Form and submit relevant sponsorship documents as per the requirements of the country of travel.

While these may seem like simple oversights, any of them can cost a traveller his/her visa. It is best to provide every detail, as requested, in the required formats, with the proper supporting documentation, to ensure a smooth and hassle-free visa application process. What is most imperative though is to start the visa application process well before the intended date of travel, to allow enough time for the visa process. Early is always better.