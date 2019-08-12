Applying for student visa? Avoid these 5 mistakes in your applications

The thrill of starting your next big adventure should not be outdone by the stress of applying for your student visa.

By Vinay Malhotra

Summer is coming to an end, and for students headed abroad for further education, a new semester is around the corner. But the thrill of starting your next big adventure should not be outdone by the stress of applying for your student visa. Leveraging years of experience in the visa services industry, VFS Global has put together a quick guide on mistakes most often made – and easily avoidable – in student visa applications.

1. Include the admission letter

Your admission letter is more than just your gate pass into a college; it is also one of the most vital documents to be submitted along with your visa application, as your reason for purpose of travel. Always have your admission letter (or unconditional admission letter, where required) ready for submission.

2. Don’t miss documents

There is a checklist available on www.vfsglobal.com or the relevant Consulates’ websites listing the documents required to be submitted for a student visa application to various countries. Consulting the checklist and ensuring every required document is included in the application is of utmost importance.

3. Enough money?

Ensure you check the financial requirements of the country you are applying for, (e.g. financial backing required for education and living for the duration of the course), and carry the statements as detailed in the checklist. In case you are a scholarship student, carry evidence of the same.

4. Don’t forget the mark sheets

While it is common for students to submit college transcripts with their applications, several countries prefer to see prior educational mark sheets. Ensure these are at hand when you submit your application.

5. Include sponsor details

Your sponsor’s details are as important in the visa application process as your own. Submit all the relevant declarations/affidavits as specified by the country you are applying to, in cases where sponsors (parents/family) are paying for the course.

It is important to remember that the rules and requirements differ for each country; it is imperative that

applicants go online and thoroughly study the guidelines and checklists available.

Once all the documents are ready, book an appointment a visa expert or visit websites of global visa service providers to submit your visa application. Some visa service providers also offer special student packages which is a combination of convenient services (such as ‘Student Saturdays’ and discounted pricing), offering a smooth and comfortable visa application experience.

(The author is Regional Group COO – Middle East, South Asia and China at VFS Global. Views express are personal)