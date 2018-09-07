Anushka Sharma appointed brand ambassador of Cox & Kings

Celebrating 260 years, Cox & Kings Ltd., the oldest and leading tour operator, has roped in Bollywood youth icon and avid traveller, Anushka Sharma, as the company’s brand ambassador. The versatile actress will be seen promoting the company’s unique travel offerings in a new TV campaign to be released soon.Karan Anand, Head, Relationships, Cox & Kings said, “Anushka is known for her versatility, experimentation and unusual personality. She perfectly represents a generation that is energetic, unapologetic and fun loving which makes her the right fit to showcase Cox & Kings’ innovative holiday offerings.”

Speaking about her experience Anushka Sharma said, “I am glad to be associated with the world’s oldest travel company, Cox & Kings. I love to travel and personally think that travelling opens us up to new incredible experiences and changes the way we look at the world. Whether you are travelling solo, with your partner or friends, Cox & Kings has a holiday experience for every type of traveller.”

This is the first ever association of Cox & Kings with a Bollywood superstar.

Anushka will be promoting the brand across print, television and digital platforms.