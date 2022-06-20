Antara Luxury River Cruises: India’s own cruise all set for world’s longest river journey!

In a major development, Antara Luxury River Cruises has decided to go on the longest journey across the globe in December 2022. The 51-day journey aboard the company’s Antara Ganga Vilas ship will cover 51 days and will pass through Ganges and the Brahmaputra. The world’s longest river journey,the ship will start from Uttar Pradesh’s Kashi, while its last destination is Dibrugarh in Assam. According to the company, the ship will sail through 27 smaller rivers, 5 states and 2 countries.The voyage also provides a fantastic opportunity for tourists to explore South Asian culture. It will also give the opportunity for travellers a perfect time to spend some leisure time. It also gives great opportunities for history buffs, cultural enthusiasts, and nature lovers. It also offers hop-on and hop-off options for people who wish to travel only in particular segments.

Speaking about the itinerary, Raj Singh, chairman of the company said, “Each experience has been personally vetted and designed by me for fellow enthusiastic travellers. The historical route has been finalized with the support, assistance and cooperation of the governments of India and Bangladesh, which are working together to ensure seamless travel between the two countries.”

Tourists will also have an offshore and onshore experience each day. It will start from Varanasi with short trips along the way. It will stop at world heritage sites in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal and will also provide deep insights into their cultures and traditions. It will also pass through the UNESCO-protected Sundarbans before entering Bangladesh. It will also pass through Barisal, Bagerhat and Dhak, before re-entering India and moving through Assam.

Singh, while elaborating about the journey, added, “Our guests visit Matiari where they watch brassware and textiles in the villages being hand-created. They walk on the same grounds on archaeological sites that date to over 2500 years. We go to Vikramshila, one of the largest Buddhist universities alongside Nalanda and Bhagalpur for its centuries-old Tussar silk weaving traditions.”